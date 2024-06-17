Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Makes New $274,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chevron by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after buying an additional 4,596,584 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,548.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after buying an additional 3,181,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

Chevron stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.27. 3,936,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,964,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.92. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.