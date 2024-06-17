Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW) Short Interest Down 20.3% in May

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Yotta Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YOTAW opened at $0.03 on Monday. Yotta Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Yotta Acquisition

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

