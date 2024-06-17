Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW) Short Interest Down 20.3% in May

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Yotta Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:YOTAW opened at $0.03 on Monday. Yotta Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
