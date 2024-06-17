Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $136.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.56.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,748. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

