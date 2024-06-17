Zcash Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $21.61 or 0.00032466 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $352.85 million and $47.79 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00039173 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

