Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Zenvia Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Zenvia stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. Zenvia has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.81 million during the quarter. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zenvia will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zenvia

About Zenvia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zenvia stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zenvia Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZENV Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

