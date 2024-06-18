1,110 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PTC by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in PTC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.03. The company had a trading volume of 805,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,334. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $194.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PTC. Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

