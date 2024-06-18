1,183 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Bought by M3 Advisory Group LLC

M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $3,307,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $4,212,508,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

Cencora Stock Up 0.9 %

Cencora stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.70. The stock had a trading volume of 985,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,760. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.12. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. Cencora’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

