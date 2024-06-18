1,188,320 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,188,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $105,665,000. Northern Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 147.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $82.41. The stock had a trading volume of 207,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.05. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $89.25. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Northern Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.