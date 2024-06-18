11,985 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after purchasing an additional 632,842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,675,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,158,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,675,822. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.