126,630 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Bought by BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 126,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up about 1.2% of BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $165,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.54. 13,296,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,195,541. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

