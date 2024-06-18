1,328 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,062,000 after buying an additional 158,234 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,072,000 after buying an additional 653,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,782,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,197,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.5 %

WTW stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.31. 340,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,031. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

