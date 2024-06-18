1,500 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Purchased by Accent Capital Management LLC

Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ NXST traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $151.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.81. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,009 shares of company stock worth $2,150,491. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

