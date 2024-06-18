17 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 364.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,740 shares of company stock valued at $71,094,574. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,012.40.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $37.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,469.43. The stock had a trading volume of 890,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,034. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $289.69 and a one year high of $1,999.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.32 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,428.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,072.70.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

