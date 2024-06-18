2,020 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Accent Capital Management LLC

Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.57 on Monday, hitting $366.67. 961,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,197. The firm has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $368.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

