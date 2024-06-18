2,068 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Purchased by Napatree Capital LLC

Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,134,000 after acquiring an additional 960,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,073,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,667,000 after acquiring an additional 501,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,111,000.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day moving average of $115.47. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $117.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

