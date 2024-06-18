2,086 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,821,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,849,112 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 5.0 %

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of DELL traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.15. 32,999,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,602,171. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

