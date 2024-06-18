234,900 Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 234,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,328,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 602,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,338,000 after acquiring an additional 138,004 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 609,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $1,829,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.653 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.53%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

