2,697 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by M3 Advisory Group LLC

M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,697 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,884,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,400,125. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,381,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,306,725. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

