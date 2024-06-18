2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down to $41.16

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.16, but opened at $38.80. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $38.89, with a volume of 953,976 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
