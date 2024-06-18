3,303 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Purchased by Fairman Group LLC

Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $788,086,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,652,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,889,000 after purchasing an additional 390,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $309,496,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,339,000 after purchasing an additional 245,966 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL opened at $100.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.19 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

