33,753 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Purchased by BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.51. 1,287,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,725. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.36%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. Truist Financial lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

