38,662 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by M3 Advisory Group LLC

M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 211,037 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 616.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.85. 31,946,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,413,930. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

