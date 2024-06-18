40,051 Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $8.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,562.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,729. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,557.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,489.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

