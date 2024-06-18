4,018 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $345.69. 66,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.78 and its 200-day moving average is $330.74. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.