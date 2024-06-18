5,813 Shares in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Bought by BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,491,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,979,000 after purchasing an additional 60,003 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the period.

QINT traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.43. 15,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $48.02. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

