60,751 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PM traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $101.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,062. The firm has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

