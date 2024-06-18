6,172 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Bought by BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
IMCG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.87. The stock had a trading volume of 85,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,974. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average of $66.55. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $70.85. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.