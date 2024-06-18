6,172 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Bought by BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.87. The stock had a trading volume of 85,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,974. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average of $66.55. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $70.85. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

