70,356 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,688,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,789 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1,032.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 96,434 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Trading Up 1.2 %

LNC opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

