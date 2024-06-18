8,604 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Purchased by Napatree Capital LLC

Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

