9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

9F Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ JFU traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. 9F has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 9F

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 9F stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of 9F as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

