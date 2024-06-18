abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,200 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 361,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 92.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 131,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 62,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance

NYSE AWP traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.14.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

