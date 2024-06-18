Accent Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of SHW stock traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $302.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.41.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
