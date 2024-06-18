Accent Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,517,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.09. 5,646,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,361,087. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.