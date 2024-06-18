Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Reduced by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $891,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,400,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Accenture by 23.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.50.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,871. The company has a market cap of $192.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.42 and its 200-day moving average is $338.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,518,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

