Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.43

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 9512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 53.9% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,768,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,630,000 after buying an additional 2,371,715 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,926,000 after buying an additional 279,285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,111,000 after buying an additional 307,756 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,245,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,319,000 after buying an additional 55,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1,879.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 779,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,809,000 after buying an additional 740,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

