Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.43

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 9512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
