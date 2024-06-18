Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Up 18.2% in May

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Addex Therapeutics Trading Down 7.2 %
Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.
Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.50% and a negative return on equity of 364.24%. Research analysts forecast that Addex Therapeutics will post -11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Addex Therapeutics
About Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Addex Therapeutics
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.