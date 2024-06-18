Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACET. StockNews.com raised Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $108.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.94.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth $17,721,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

