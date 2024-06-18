Adirondack Trust Co. Has $3.96 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,676,000 after acquiring an additional 440,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.74. The stock had a trading volume of 631,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,775. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

