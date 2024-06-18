Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $545.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Melius lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $518.74 on Friday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.2% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

