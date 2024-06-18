Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.63. The stock had a trading volume of 51,681,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,897,344. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

