Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.83.

AMD stock opened at $158.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.50 and a 200-day moving average of $163.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,181,849,000 after purchasing an additional 600,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,426,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

