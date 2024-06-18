AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Short Interest Up 17.5% in May

AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,373,200 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 2,871,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,748.0 days.

AFGYF opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. AFC Energy has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

