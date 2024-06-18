AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Short Interest Up 17.5% in May

AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,373,200 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 2,871,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,748.0 days.
AFC Energy Price Performance
AFGYF opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. AFC Energy has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.34.
AFC Energy Company Profile
