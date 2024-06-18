AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Acquires C$10,699.00 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,699.00.

AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee acquired 1,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,606.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee acquired 1,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,270.00.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of AGF.B traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.19. 80,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market cap of C$529.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.00. AGF Management Limited has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$9.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGF.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price target on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.75.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

