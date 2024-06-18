AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Acquires C$10,699.00 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,699.00.
AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 1st, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee acquired 1,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,606.00.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee acquired 1,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,270.00.
AGF Management Stock Performance
Shares of AGF.B traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.19. 80,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market cap of C$529.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.00. AGF Management Limited has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$9.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on AGF.B
About AGF Management
AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AGF Management
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.