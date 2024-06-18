agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Up 3.3%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.87. 38,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,101,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

agilon health Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in agilon health by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,934,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,913,000 after buying an additional 70,443 shares during the period.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

