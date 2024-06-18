Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in May

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,800 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 402,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EADSF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.53. Airbus has a 12-month low of $127.76 and a 12-month high of $187.00.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

