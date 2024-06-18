Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,940,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 13,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $98.95 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.