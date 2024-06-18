Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $94.18 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00040732 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010107 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,181,450,079 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

