AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Up 15.0% in May

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,288,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the May 15th total of 4,597,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 118.6 days.

AltaGas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

