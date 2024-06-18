Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 2.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,008,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,504,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,170,895. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $47.19.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.