Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.2% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.42. 10,107,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,597,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

